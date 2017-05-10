Egyptian agency says inflation has risen to 31.5 per cent

CAIRO — Egypt's statistics agency says inflation has risen to 31.5 per cent with a spike in urban consumer prices in April.

The figure underscores how Egyptian citizens are bearing the brunt of a struggling economy and the government's tough economic measures.

The state-run Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics says in its latest figures released on Wednesday that food prices spiked by 43.9 per cent last month, compared to the same month last year.

Egypt's inflation rate has been steadily rising since the country floated its currency in November to secure a $12 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund.