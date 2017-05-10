Egyptian agency says inflation has risen to 31.5 per cent
CAIRO — Egypt's statistics agency says inflation has risen to 31.5
The figure underscores how Egyptian citizens are bearing the brunt of a struggling economy and the government's tough economic measures.
The state-run Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics says in its latest figures released on Wednesday that food prices spiked by 43.9
Egypt's inflation rate has been steadily rising since the country floated its currency in November to secure a $12 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund.
