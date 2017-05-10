Female teens freed following arrest on terrorism suspicion

LONDON — British police say three teenage women who were suspected of involvement in terrorism have been released without charge.

They said no further action will be taken against the two 18-year-olds and one 19-year-old, who were released Wednesday.

The three had been arrested May 1 on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of terrorist acts.

A 21-year-old woman who was shot by counter-terrorism officers on April 27 during a planned operation remains in custody, along with two other women. Police said they had disrupted an active terror plot when they raided a property in northwest London. The later arrests were part of the same investigation