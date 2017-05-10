Indonesian-made ship is newest addition to Philippine navy

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine navy has welcomed a second Indonesian-made amphibious landing dock as part of the military's modernization program.

The new ship named BRP Davao del Sur arrived at Manila's South Harbor on Wednesday to a ceremony led by Rear Adm. Gaudencio Collado Jr., commander of the Philippine Fleet.

Navy spokesman Capt. Lued Lincuna said the delivery completes a 3.8 billion peso ($76 million) procurement of two such vessels from Indonesian shipbuilder PT PAL Indonesia.

The ship sailed from Surabaya, Indonesia's second-largest city, with 120 Filipino sailors and a 10-man Indonesian delivery crew.