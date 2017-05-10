Kosovo gov't loses no-confidence vote, early election likely

PRISTINA, Kosovo — Kosovo's government has lost a no-confidence vote, setting up the possibility of an early election.

Prime Minister Isa Mustafa's government lost in a 78-34 vote Wednesday, with three abstentions. Opposition parties had blamed his Cabinet for being unable to carry out its program and pass important laws.

The government had been hobbled by its inability to secure a majority in parliament over a border demarcation deal with neighbouring Montenegro, despite pressure from the U.S. government.