Macron presides over quickening collapse of French politics

PARIS — The disintegration of France's political landscape, torn up by the presidential election victory of Emmanuel Macron, is picking up speed by the day.

Marion Marechal-Le Pen, the niece of defeated far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, is quitting politics, depriving their National Front party of one its few real stars. Marine Le Pen tweeted Wednesday her regret at the decision.

Having campaigned together in the presidential election, parties on the other extreme on the far left are divorcing.