Mexico: Video of soldiers killing detained man sparks uproar

MEXICO CITY — A video that purportedly shows Mexican troops detaining and shooting dead an apparently wounded man is drawing criticism and calls for an investigation.

The security camera footage first published by Diario Cambio is purportedly related to incidents May 3 in Puebla state, where the military has said clashes with alleged fuel pipeline thieves left 10 people dead.

In the video heavily armed agents are seen firing on a car and detaining at least three people. One is seemingly wounded and is dragged by soldiers. As he lies face-down on the ground, a soldier appears to fire a close-range gunshot at his head.