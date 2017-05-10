Mexico village mourns victims of deadly fireworks blast

SAN ISIDRO, Mexico — A remote mountain hamlet in central Mexico is mourning the victims of a fireworks explosion that killed 14 people, including 11 children.

Residents of San Isidro wept beneath a tent where child-size coffins lay covered in flowers and crosses Wednesday. Many of the village's 400 or so residents turned out for the wake.

Monday's blast was caused by an errant firecracker that landed on a cache of fireworks being stored in a home for a religious celebration.

Adriano Serrano Rosas is the owner of the house that was levelled . He lost three children and two grandchildren.