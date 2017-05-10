Myanmar police fire warning shots amid religious tension

YANGON, Myanmar — Police in Myanmar's main city fired have warning shots to break up a confrontation between Buddhists and Muslims that left at least one person injured.

Police say the confrontation began after midnight Wednesday when Buddhist hard-liners entered a Muslim neighbourhood claiming that ethnic Rohingya Muslims were hiding "illegally" in the area.

It was the latest manifestation of rising anti-Muslim sentiment in the predominantly Buddhist nation, where ultra-nationalist Buddhist monks and their supporters forced the closure of two Muslim schools in Yangon last month.