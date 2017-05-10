Pakistan army backs off after questioning PM's authority

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's military has backed off after questioning the prime minister's decision to sack an adviser over an explosive newspaper article alleging a rift between the civilian government and the military.

Civil-military relations are a sensitive topic in Pakistan, which has a history of military coups.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif fired a senior adviser two weeks ago over a front-page article in the Dawn newspaper last year alleging a rift between civilian and military leaders over combatting militancy.

A military spokesman questioned the firing in a tweet, saying it was not in line with the findings of an inquiry set up to look into possible leaks.