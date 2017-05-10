Philippine leader names his senator ally new foreign chief
MANILA, Philippines — A Philippine senator who staunchly defended President Rodrigo Duterte's bloody crackdown on illegal drugs has been named the country's foreign secretary.
Duterte told reporters Wednesday before flying to Cambodia to attend the World Economic Forum on ASEAN that he had appointed Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano to the new position.
The 46-year-old Cayetano, a lawyer first elected to the Senate 10 years ago, lost a race for
Last week, he stood up for Duterte against international criticism at the U.N. human rights review in Geneva.
He replaces Acting Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo, a career diplomat.