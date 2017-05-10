Protection from deportation revoked for former cause celebre

ATLANTA — Federal authorities have revoked the protection from deportation granted to a Mexican woman who became a cause celebre in the debate over illegal immigration when she was a Georgia college student seven years ago.

Immigration authorities last week terminated 29-year-old Jessica Colotl's protection under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. The next day, a government lawyer asked an immigration judge to issue a deportation order.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Bryan Cox said Colotl admitted guilt to a felony charge in August 2011. Even though she was allowed to enter a pretrial diversion program, he said, that's considered a conviction for immigration purposes.