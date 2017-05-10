Serbia's ambassador to Libya dies after car crash in Tunisia

BELGRADE, Serbia — Serbia's foreign ministry says the country's ambassador to Libya, Oliver Potezica, has died after a car crash in Tunisia.

It said that Potezica, 64, was rushed to a hospital after the crash some days ago near the coastal town of Sousse, but died on Wednesday. No other details were given.

In November 2015, gunmen in Libya crashed into a convoy of vehicles taking Potezica to neighbouring Tunisia and then kidnapped two Serbian embassy employees. He escaped unharmed along with his wife and two sons.