Sergeant jailed on charges he stole to feed gambling habit
ALTOONA, Pa. — A Pennsylvania police sergeant has been jailed on charges he stole thousands of dollars from his department to feed his casino gambling habit.
Starr was investigated after being suspended with pay in February after he cashed three checks worth a total of $3,000 that had been made out to the police department. The investigation also determined Starr padded his overtime pay to receive nearly $9,000 he hadn't earned, among other thefts.
Investigators say he lost more than $51,000 at the Rocky Gap Casino in Flintstone, Maryland, and more than $53,000 at The Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh, all since 2014.
Starr faces a preliminary hearing May 23.
