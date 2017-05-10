State closes Adirondack trail and fire tower; safety cited

INDIAN LAKE, N.Y. — New York state officials have closed a trail in the Adirondack Mountains until further notice because of safety concerns with the Wakely Mountain Fire Tower .

The 92-foot tower was closed to public access last December because of structural problems, and the tower's condition has since worsened.

The Department of Environmental Conservation says there's a chance the tower could collapse in heavy winds. DEC officials plan to make repairs as soon as possible to prevent a collapse.