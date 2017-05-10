Study finds Democrats far more interested in watchdog media

NEW YORK — A survey finds that there's a big change in just a year in how Democrats and Republicans view the media's role as watchdogs of political leaders.

A Pew Research Center study out Wednesday says nearly nine in 10 Democrats say a critical media is important because it keeps political leaders from doing things they shouldn't. Meanwhile, only 42 per cent of Republicans feel that way.

It's not unusual that more supporters of a party out of power would feel that way. But the change is startling in just one year. Last year, Pew found that a virtually identical percentage of party members supported a skeptical media: 77 per cent of Republicans and 74 per cent of Democrats.