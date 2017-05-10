Suspect in Stockholm truck attack was not mentally disturbed

STOCKHOLM — A medical report says the Uzbek man suspected in the April 7 truck attack in Stockholm, was not mentally disturbed at the time of the attack that killed five and injured 14.

The forensic psychiatry report, handed over Wednesday to the Stockholm District Court, concluded 39-year-old Rakhmat Akilov had no serious mental disorder, according to a copy obtained by The Associated Press.

His lawyer, Johan Eriksson, told Sweden's TT news agency that such a report "is done regularly in matters of a serious nature as is the case here."