The Latest: Community leader criticizes mum Phoenix police

PHOENIX — The Latest on the arrest of a suspect in a string of fatal shootings in Phoenix(all times local):

1:35 p.m.

A Phoenix community leader says authorities should be more transparent and make public more information about the arrest of 23-year-old Aaron Juan Saucedo in the serial shooting killings of nine people.

Former state lawmaker Lydia Hernandez said Wednesday that she doesn't want to feel a sense of false security if Saucedo is not in fact the shooter.

Saucedo is accused of killing nine people in 12 shootings from August 2015 to July 2016. Saucedo proclaimed innocence Monday in a court appearance before a judge and is jailed without bail.

A judge acting on a request from prosecutors has sealed court documents detailing evidence investigators gathered implicating Saucedo.

Hernandez says authorities should unseal the case.

Rosa Pastrana is a neighbourhood block watch leader in Maryvale, the largely Latino neighbourhood where most of the killings happened.

She says she's confident police investigated thoroughly and arrested the right suspect.

____

12:10 a.m.

Graciela Beltran broke down in tears in her west Phoenix living room as she recounted the life and death of her son.

He was among the victims in a serial shooting case for which police say a 23-year-old man is responsible.

A few feet from a large portrait of 31-year-old Horacio de Jesus Pena, turned backward because it's still too hard for her to look at, Beltran recounted the day her son was gunned down outside of their home after leaving work.