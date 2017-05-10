The Latest: Company wants US journalist's charge dismissed
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Latest on the arrest of Public News Service journalist Daniel Heyman in West Virginia (all times local):
3:45 p.m.
A media company whose reporter was arrested in West Virginia while questioning U.S. Health and Human Service Secretary Tom Price is calling for the charge to be dropped.
Public News Service founder Lark Corbeil said on a conference call Wednesday that Daniel Heyman (HI'-min) "was doing his job" in asking questions of Price at the
Capitol police charged Heyman on Tuesday with
Corbeil calls the charge "an overreach."
No court date was immediately set.
According to its
___
7:20 a.m.
Police say a West Virginia journalist was arrested after yelling questions at U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price.
Price and senior white House aide Kellyanne Conway visited the
Capitol police said in a criminal complaint 54-year-old Daniel Ralph Heyman was yelling questions at the two. It says he tried to breach Secret Service security and had to be removed from a hallway at the Capitol.
He was charged with
Heyman, who works for Public News Service, says he was arrested after he tried to ask whether domestic violence would be considered a pre-existing condition under the proposed health care overhaul.