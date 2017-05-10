The Latest: Woman missing in Montana found alive

KALISPELL, Mont. — The Latest on the rescue of Madeline Connelly in a Montana wilderness area south of Glacier National Park (all times local):

1:55 p.m.

A 23-year-old woman who was missing for a week in the Montana wilderness has been reunited with her parents in Glacier National Park.

Madeline Connelly told KTMF-TV that she wanted to thank all of those who searched for her over the last week.

She said she felt like an idiot because it was due to a huge mistake that she ended up spending seven days in treacherous weather conditions in the Great Bear Wilderness. She said she and her dog stopped to get a drink of water on the first day and she took a wrong turn. She said she didn't have any food or shelter with her.

Connelly's mother called her daughter's rescue the best Mother's Day gift ever. She also thanked those who searched for her daughter and prayed for her safe return.

12:08 p.m.

A 23-year-old woman who went missing last week while hiking in a Montana wilderness area south of Glacier National Park has been found alive, along with her dog.

Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry tells the Flathead Beacon that Madeline Connelly was located Wednesday morning and was fine. Rescuers with Two Bear Air helicopter tell abcfoxmontana.com that Connelly offered to hike out, but they insisted on giving her a ride.

Connelly and her dog went for a day hike in the Great Bear Wilderness on May 4 and did not return. Family members located her car two days later and called law enforcement.