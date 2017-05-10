UK prosecutors reject charges over election expense claims

LONDON — British prosecutors say there is not enough evidence to charge anyone over allegations that Conservative Party candidates broke campaign-spending rules during the 2015 election.

Prosecutors have been investigating claims that the Conservatives disguised local expenses as national ones in several close-fought constituencies.

Crown Prosecution Service official Nick Varmos said Wednesday that prosecutors had considered files from 14 police forces. He said that although candidates had made inaccurate expense declarations, there was insufficient evidence to prove they knew the statements to be wrong.

A file from one police force is still being considered.

The allegations had cast a shadow over the Conservatives' re-election campaign ahead of Britain's June 8 election.