UN: Attack on peacekeepers in CAfrican Republic was biggest

The United Nations says this week's attack on U.N. peacekeepers by a Christian rebel group was the biggest for the mission in the Central African Republic, leaving four soldiers dead, 10 injured and one missing.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Wednesday that U.N. troops and "local actors" were continuing to search for the missing soldier.

He said nine Moroccans and one Cambodian were wounded, none with life-threatening injuries.

Dujarric said U.N. General Assembly President Peter Thomsen arrived in the Central African Republic's capital, Bangui, on a pre-scheduled visit Wednesday and visited the wounded peacekeepers.

He said Tuesday that eight fighters from the Christian anti-Balaka rebel group were also killed in Monday's battle near Bangassou, about 474 kilometres (295 miles) east of Bangui.