US may send Patriot missile to Lithuania amid Moscow threat
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
VILNIUS, Lithuania — U.S.
If the move is finalized, it would be temporary — but signal staunch U.S. backing for Baltic nations that are worried about the threat from Russia.
U.S.
But Mattis says "we are here in a purely defensive stance."
U.S. officials say the Patriot surface-to-air missile system could move into the Baltic region during an air
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Morgane Oger fails in bid to become first elected transgender politician in Canada
-
Video: Mountain bikers escape close encounter with bear on trail
-
Man with life-threatening injuries after being found unconscious on Dartmouth road
-
Nugget Kid gets his 'free nuggs' after out-retweeting Ellen's Oscar selfie