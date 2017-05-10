US may send Patriot missile to Lithuania amid Moscow threat

VILNIUS, Lithuania — U.S. defence officials say a long-range Patriot missile battery may be deployed to the Baltic region later this year as part of a military exercise.

If the move is finalized, it would be temporary — but signal staunch U.S. backing for Baltic nations that are worried about the threat from Russia.

U.S. Defence Secretary Jim Mattis is visiting one of the Baltic countries — Lithuania. And he's declining to confirm the specific deployment.

But Mattis says "we are here in a purely defensive stance."