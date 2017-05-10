US offers $10 million reward for Syria rebel leader

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information about the whereabouts of the military leader of Syria's al-Qaida affiliated Nusra Front.

The State Department says the reward will be paid for information "leading to the identification or location" of Abu Mohammed al-Golani. The offer is the first under the department's "Rewards for Justice Program" for a Nusra Front leader. In a statement, the department said that the group under Golani's leadership had committed numerous attacks in Syria, including many against civilians, since 2013.

Golani, a Syrian national believed to be in his 40s, has been identified by the U.S. as a "specially designated global terrorist" since 2013 and subject to U.S. and international sanctions, including an asset freeze and travel ban.