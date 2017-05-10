W. Va. woman charged after great-grandson dies in hot car

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Police say a 67-year-old West Virginia woman has been charged in the death of her great-grandson, who was left in a hot car for seven hours.

WSAZ-TV in Huntington reports Carolyn Davis of Point Pleasant was charged with child neglect resulting in death.

Police say the 19-month-old died of heat exposure after he was left in the car after Davis dropped the boy's mother off at work and returned home. Police say Davis got the child's 4-year-old sibling out of the car but left the 19-month-old inside, although investigators don't believe she intentionally left the child.

Police said the boy was inside the car from 7:30 a.m. until around 2:30 p.m. with no windows down.

Davis was picked up May 5 in Ohio and is awaiting extradition. It was not clear whether she had a lawyer.

