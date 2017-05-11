3 women in London terrorism case make 1st court appearance

LONDON — Three women have appeared in a London court charged with planning a knife attack in the neighbourhood of London where Parliament is located.

The suspects in the rare, all-female alleged plot include a mother and her daughter, who was shot and wounded by police when they were arrested in April.

Rizlaine Boular, 21, her mother Mina Dich, 43, and 20-year-old Khawla Barghouthi appeared briefly Thursday at Westminster Magistrates Court.

They are accused of conspiring to murder "a person or persons unknown" between April 11 and April 28, 2017 and with preparing acts of terrorism.

The three were kept in custody until their next hearing May 19.