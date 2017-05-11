5 suspected militants shot dead in Bangladesh police raid

NEW DELHI — Police in Bangladesh say five suspected militants have been killed during a police raid amid a crackdown on radical groups.

Police official Hifjul Alam Munshi says a firefighter was stabbed to death by suspected militants outside the house that was raided in northwestern Rajshahi district.

He says police opened fire after the suspects started shooting from inside the house Thursday morning after officials cordoned it off overnight.

Munshi says two children and their mother were rescued from the house and several other security officials were also hurt in the raid.