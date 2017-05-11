American who joined al-Qaida faces sentencing in New York

NEW YORK — A New Yorker who joined al-Qaida and schemed with its leaders on how to attack the Long Island Rail Road is due in court for sentencing on terrorism charges.

Bryant Neal Vinas (VEE'-nuhs) pleaded guilty to charges he tried to kill American soldiers and provided support to the terror network before Pakistani authorities captured him in 2008.

A federal judge in Brooklyn will decide on Thursday whether Vinas' extensive co-operation after he was in custody should earn him a shorter prison term or even his freedom.