Average US 30-year mortgage rate ticks up to 4.05 per cent
WASHINGTON — Long-term U.S. mortgage rates inched higher this week. The benchmark 30-year rate remained above the key threshold of 4
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday the average rate on 30-year fixed-rate home loans rose to 4.05
The rate on 15-year mortgages ticked up to 3.29
To calculate average mortgage rates, Freddie Mac surveys lenders across the country between Monday and Wednesday each week. The average doesn't include extra fees, known as points, which most borrowers must pay to get the lowest rates. One point equals 1
The average fee for a 30-year mortgage was unchanged this week at 0.5 point. The fee on 15-year loans also held steady at 0.5 point.
Rates on adjustable five-year loans edged up to 3.14