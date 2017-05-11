Bondsman who traded bail for sex gets 30-month sentence

RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia bail bondsman has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years in jail for offering to bail women out of jail in exchange for sex.

News outlets report 61-year-old Vladimir Tarabay was sentenced Wednesday. In February, he pleaded guilty to two counts of soliciting prostitution and one count of having carnal knowledge of a pretrial offender while working as a bail bondsman.

Tarabay was the owner of Fast Bail Bonding in Richmond. He was arrested in July after a woman told authorities he had propositioned her to perform sex acts in lieu of payment. He no longer has his bondsman's license.