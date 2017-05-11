Campaign exec: Maduro used illegal cash for Chavez campaign

BRASILIA, Brazil — A former political consultant has accused Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro of paying her $11 million in cash to cover the costs of the 2012 re-election campaign of the late Hugo Chavez, using money that she says was illegally provided by Brazilian companies.

Monica Moura, a Brazilian who was running the Chavez campaign with her husband, made the accusation in plea bargain testimony that is part of Brazil's probe into a huge bribery scheme at the state oil company Petrobras. She alleged most of the cash given to her by Maduro came from the big Brazilian construction companies Odebrecht and Andrade Gutierrez.

There was no immediate comment from Maduro or Venezuela's government about Moura's accusations, which were made public by Brazil's Supreme Court on Thursday.

Moura told Brazilian authorities that Maduro gave her binders filled with cash at his office when he was Venezuela's foreign minister under Chavez, his predecessor as president.

Odebrecht and Andrade Gutierrez spokesmen declined to comment on her testimony, but noted the companies are co-operating with Brazilian investigators. Odebrecht has admitted in a plea deal with U.S. prosecutors that it paid hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes across Latin America for help in winning public works contracts.