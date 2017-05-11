China auto sales shrink in April as demand cools sharply
HONG KONG — China's auto sales shrank in April as demand for most types of vehicles wilted, an industry group said Thursday.
The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said 1.7 million passenger cars were sold in China last month, down 3.7
That's down from 1.7
Total vehicle sales, including buses and trucks, fell 2.2
"Car production and sales fell significantly last month," the association said in a statement. "Automotive market demand was weak."
Auto demand in China has been cooling since Beijing raised a sales tax on small-engine vehicles at the start of the year, putting off drivers from buying cars. Analysts forecast the market will grow by mid-single digits this year, down from 15
Some 24.4 million vehicles were sold in China last year, more than any other country, making it the most important market for global automakers. However, this year's slowing growth does not bode well for the industry.
The association said the sport utility vehicle segment was the only one that grew, with sales rising 11.1
SUVs are popular with Chinese families who see them as safer, and their sales help automakers offset falling demand for sedans, which contracted 7.7
Sales of Chinese-brand vehicles fell 1.9
Among foreign carmakers in China:
— General Motors Co. said sales of GM-brand vehicles by the company and its Chinese partners slipped 1.9
— Ford Motor Co. said sales grew 11
— Nissan Motor Co. sales rose 9.5
— Toyota Motor Co. sales rose 7.2
— BMW AG sales, including Mini and Rolls-Royce brands, jumped 12.4
