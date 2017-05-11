Daikon's $5 million Alabama water pollution payment approved

DECATUR, Ala. — A federal judge has approved a partial settlement in a lawsuit over contaminated drinking water in north Alabama.

The Decatur Daily (http://bit.ly/2q6ooEA ) reports that U.S. District Judge Abdul Kallon has approved a $5 million payment by Daikin America to end its part of the case. Most of that payment will help pay for a temporary filtration system for Tennessee River water.

A lawyer for the West Morgan-East Lawrence Water Authority, Carl Cole, says the settlement is only the start as plaintiffs seek more money from 3M Co., the main defendant.