Death toll now 5 in worst attack on UN in CAfrican Republic

The United Nations says the death toll has risen to five in the worst attack on U.N. peacekeepers in Central African Republic with the discovery of the body of a missing Moroccan soldier.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said four Cambodian soldiers also died — one during Monday night's ambush by a Christian rebel group and battle that followed. The bodies of three missing Cambodians were found later.

Nine Moroccans and one Cambodian were wounded.

Dujarric said Thursday that searchers found the Moroccan soldier's body not far from the attack site near Bangassou, about 474 kilometres (295 miles) east of the capital, Bangui.

He said the U.N. is investigating and working with Central African authorities to try to bring the perpetrators to justice.