Defence: Emotional testimony by cop's widow unfair to killer
A
A
Share via Email
MILFORD, Pa. —
The motion filed Wednesday is the first by the
Frein's attorneys say Tiffany Dickson's emotional testimony overrode any "logical reasoned moral decision the jury could make" to spare Frein's life.
The attorneys want a new sentencing hearing with stricter limits on victim impact testimony.
Frein didn't testify in his trial's penalty phase because his lawyers feared he might try to "rationalize" the ambush.