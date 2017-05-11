Environment group planning new Dutch clean air legal action

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A Dutch environmental organization has launched a crowdfunding campaign to pay for new legal action aimed at forcing the Dutch government to do more to combat air pollution.

The Dutch branch of Friends of the Earth filed a case last year arguing that the government should do more to clean up the air. But a hearing has yet to be scheduled, so on Thursday the organization said it will now ask a court to order the government to take action before the case is heard.

Campaign leader Anne Knol says that "every day that we breathe polluted air is one too many."