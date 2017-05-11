Europe official denounces Albania opposition's poll boycott

TIRANA, Albania — A senior European Union official says he regrets that Albania's opposition will not take part in the parliamentary election and denounces its boycott as not in line with European democratic standards.

A statement from EU Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn on Thursday warned Albanian leaders would be held accountable for preventing their people's "legitimate aspirations ... for a better future."

Albania expects to launch full membership negotiations with Brussels if it holds free and fair polls in June 18 and launches the justice reform, blocked because of the opposition.