Famous Congo doctor calls gender inequality a disgrace

JOHANNESBURG — A Congolese doctor who has been nominated several times for the Nobel Peace Prize for his work treating victims of sexual violence says gender inequality is a disgrace to society.

Denis Mukwege spoke Thursday at an international assembly of the Lutheran church in Namibia.

The gynecologist says churches must speak out against sexual abuse, and he condemns what he calls the "inhumanity" that some men show toward women.

The doctor has treated thousands of women in Congo, many of whom were victims of gang rape. Armed men tried to kill him in 2012, forcing him to temporarily leave the country.