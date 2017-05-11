Federal judge in DC delays ruling in Trump travel ban case

WASHINGTON — A federal judge in the nation's capital says she won't act on a request to block President Donald Trump's revised travel ban because two other judges have already stopped his order from going into effect.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan says in an order Thursday that she's "inclined to agree" with challengers who say the effort to bar new visas for citizens of six predominantly Muslim countries is unlawful.

But the judge says the best course of action for now is to delay proceedings until appeals from the rulings in Maryland and Hawaii are resolved.