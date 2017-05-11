Germany's Merkel rejects call to reintroduce conscription

BERLIN — Chancellor Angela Merkel is rejecting calls for the reintroduction of military conscription in response to an investigation of an alleged far-right plot by two soldiers to assassinate prominent political figures.

Merkel's government ended conscription in 2011. A prominent lawmaker in the chancellor's conservative party, Patrick Sensburg, has argued that conscription should be introduced because citizens in uniform are "a reliable early-warning system to recognize extremism of the left and right."

Merkel said Thursday Germany made a fundamental decision on conscription, "and we should conduct necessary reforms in continuity with this decision." She added that "what the Bundeswehr needs is predictability."