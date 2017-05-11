Hamas announces arrest in shooting of top militant

GAZA, Palestinian Territory — Hamas' supreme leader has announced the arrest of a suspect in the shooting death of a top militant commander in March.

Ismail Haniyeh refused to identify the suspect, but said that Hamas had determined the gunman, apparently a local Palestinian, had acted on the orders of Israel.

Haniyeh told reporters Thursday that "all the evidence we have ... indicates the perpetrator committed this crime based on orders from the Israeli occupation." He said more details would be released in coming days, and he expected the suspect to be executed.

The militant, Mazen Faqha, was found dead in the garage of his Gaza City apartment building on March 24. Hamas said he was shot with a silenced gun and accused Israel of "assassinating" him.