Immigration agents aid in arrests of accused gang members

WASHINGTON — Immigration and Customs Enforcement says its agents have helped arrest more than 1,300 accused gang members across the United States in the last six weeks.

The agency says 1,098 suspected gang members were arrested on a variety of federal and state criminal charges, while 280 others face administrative immigration charges. The announcement of the gang sweep, part of an enforcement effort launched in 2005, comes amid a Trump administration effort to crack down on street gangs as part of a broader border security and illegal immigration enforcement effort.