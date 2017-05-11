Jordanian in Ohio accused of trying to join terrorist group

DAYTON, Ohio — A Jordanian citizen living in Ohio has been indicted on a charge of attempting to travel to Syria and fight with the Islamic State group against the Syrian leadership.

The U.S. Justice Department says 26-year-old Laith Waleed Alebbini (layth wah-LEED' ah-leh-BEEN'-ee) was arrested last month at the Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport in Hebron, Kentucky.

Prosecutors say that he is a legal permanent resident of the U.S. and that he was attempting to fly to Turkey or Jordan before joining up with Islamic State group fighters.

A message was left Thursday with Alebbini's federal public defender seeking comment on the charges.