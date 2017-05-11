Judge concerned over Giuliani's work in Iran sanctions case

NEW YORK — A judge presiding over a criminal case against a wealthy Turkish businessman says he's not sure ex-New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani can work for the defendant while his law firm represents Turkey.

Federal Judge Richard Berman in Manhattan asked prosecutors and a defence lawyer Thursday to submit information to the court before he decides if Reza Zarrab (RAY'-zah ZA'-rahb) can waive any potential conflicts of interest.

Zarrab hired Giuliani and ex-Attorney General Michael Mukasey (myoo-KAY'-zee) to work on a diplomatic solution to the case. They met with Turkey's president and have said they intend to speak with U.S. officials to see if the case can be resolved outside court.