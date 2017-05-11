Judge: No bond for Missouri man amid terrorism probe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man born in Somalia has been ordered detained on a passport-fraud charge while the FBI investigates whether he has terrorism links.

Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Hays declined bond Thursday for 21-year-old Isse Mohamud. The judge determined Mohamud could be a flight and public safety risk.

Prosecutors allege Mohamud lied when he said on a passport application that he planned to use it to go to Canada. An FBI agent says in an affidavit that Mohamud ultimately went secretly last month to Egypt, where he was detained by authorities.

The agent says that Mohamud's family reported him missing and expressed concern the travel was terrorism-related.