Kosovo president consults politicians on setting polls date
PRISTINA, Kosovo — Kosovo's president has met with political leaders to discuss a date of an election next month.
Hashim Thaci's meeting on Thursday follows the fall of Prime Minister Isa Mustafa's government in a no-confidence vote, about a year before an election was due.
Thaci dissolved the parliament and the voting is expected in a two-week spell between 30 to 45 days.
The government collapse suggested a breakdown between the two governing partners following months of political deadlock over a border demarcation deal with
Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008. It is recognized by 114 countries, but not by Serbia.