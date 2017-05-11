Kosovo president consults politicians on setting polls date

PRISTINA, Kosovo — Kosovo's president has met with political leaders to discuss a date of an election next month.

Hashim Thaci's meeting on Thursday follows the fall of Prime Minister Isa Mustafa's government in a no-confidence vote, about a year before an election was due.

Thaci dissolved the parliament and the voting is expected in a two-week spell between 30 to 45 days.

The government collapse suggested a breakdown between the two governing partners following months of political deadlock over a border demarcation deal with neighbouring Montenegro that critics claim would mean a loss of territory. The Cabinet and local and international experts say the deal would not change the country's land area.