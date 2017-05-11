Main opposition party appears to win in the Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas — The main opposition party in the Bahamas is celebrating after an apparent victory in national elections in the island chain.

Hubert Minnis would be the new prime minister based on unofficial returns that show his Free National Movement won a strong majority in the House of Assembly.

Prime Minister Perry Christie has conceded the election but results were still being tabulated and certified from the far-flung islands that make up the island chain of nearly 400,000 people.

Christie and his Progressive Liberal Party have been in power since 2012. The party struggled with public anger over rising crime, a sluggish economy and allegations of corruption involving the construction of a new mega resort on the most populated island of New Providence.