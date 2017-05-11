Mexican judge grants vigilante leader's release on bond

MEXICO CITY — A Mexican judge has granted a founder of a self- defence movement in the western state of Michoacan his release on bond.

The Federal Judicial Council announced the decision without naming Jose Manuel Mireles, but a federal official not authorized to speak about the case confirmed it was Mireles.

Mireles had been jailed since June 2014. As of Thursday, he was still in a maximum security prison in the Pacific coast state of Nayarit.

Mireles had been a founder and the leader of the most prominent vigilante force that took up arms against the Knights Templar drug cartel in 2013.