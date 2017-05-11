Moon's down-to-earth manner generates buzz among Koreans

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — South Korean internet users have shared photos of new President Moon Jae-in waving off a presidential employee and taking off his own jacket at a luncheon, projecting an image that he's a down-to-earth president.

Images of Moon, sans jacket and holding a cup of coffee while cheerfully talking with his aides at the presidential garden have also generated a buzz.

Moon began his first full day in office by shaking hands and taking selfies with supporters near his private Seoul home before heading to the presidential Blue House.