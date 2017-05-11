Moon's down-to-earth manner generates buzz among Koreans
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — South Korean internet users have shared photos of new President Moon Jae-in waving off a presidential employee and taking off his own jacket at a luncheon, projecting an image that he's a down-to-earth president.
Images of Moon, sans jacket and holding a cup of coffee while cheerfully talking with his aides at the presidential garden have also generated a buzz.
Moon began his first full day in office by shaking hands and taking selfies with supporters near his private Seoul home before heading to the presidential Blue House.
Many see Moon's manner as a refreshing break from his disgraced, jailed predecessor Park Geun-hye, who many saw as aloof and autocratic.