NATO chief sees quick decision on joining anti-IS coalition

BERLIN — NATO's secretary-general says he hopes for a decision by the time member countries' leaders meet May 25 on whether the alliance formally becomes a member of the coalition fighting the Islamic State group.

Jens Stoltenberg stressed after meeting German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday that any such move wouldn't change NATO's fundamental role in the fight against IS.

He said that "NATO will continue to provide support, we will continue to focus on training. NATO will not be engaged in the combat operations."

The U.S. under President Donald Trump is keen for a greater emphasis on NATO fighting terrorism.