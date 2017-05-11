Official: Motorists in crash that killed 5 driving illegally

BRIGHTON, Mich. — Both drivers in a Michigan crash that killed five people were operating vehicles illegally, according to a state official.

An SUV driven by Albert Boswell was struck Tuesday night in Livingston County's Oceola Township by a car driven by Matthew Carrier. Police say Carrier failed to stop at a stop sign.

Boswell, 39, was driving on an expired license, secretary of state spokesman Fred Woodhams told the Livingston Daily Press & Argus (http://bit.ly/2r6eEsq ) Thursday. The secretary of state's office is responsible for issuing driver's licenses.

Woodhams also told The Detroit News that Carrier's license was suspended because of unpaid tickets and the 22-year-old's "unsatisfactory driving record while on probation as a new driver."

"He should not have been driving," Woodhams said.

Police have described the accident as a "T-bone" crash in a rural area, about 35 miles (55 kilometres ) northwest of Detroit.

Boswell, Carrier and a passenger in Carrier's car, were in critical condition Thursday at hospitals.

Three passengers in Boswell's SUV were killed. Candice Dunn, 35, was returning home from a state Corrections Department banquet where she was celebrated as parole/probation agent of the year. Her mother, Linda Hurley, 69, and Hurley's boyfriend, Jerome Tortomasi, 73, also died, according to the Livingston Daily Press & Argus.

Dunn was Boswell's girlfriend, the newspaper said.

Justin Henderson, 20, and Preston Wetzel, 24, also were killed. They were passengers in Carrier's car.

