Official: Motorists in crash that killed 5 driving illegally
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BRIGHTON, Mich. — Both drivers in a Michigan crash that killed five people were operating vehicles illegally, according to a state official.
An SUV driven by Albert Boswell was struck Tuesday night in Livingston County's Oceola Township by a car driven by Matthew Carrier. Police say Carrier failed to stop at a stop sign.
Boswell, 39, was driving on an expired license, secretary of state spokesman Fred Woodhams told the Livingston Daily Press & Argus (http://bit.ly/2r6eEsq ) Thursday. The secretary of state's office is responsible for issuing driver's licenses.
Woodhams also told The Detroit News that Carrier's license was suspended because of unpaid tickets and the 22-year-old's "unsatisfactory driving record while on probation as a new driver."
"He should not have been driving," Woodhams said.
Police have described the accident as a "T-bone" crash in a rural area, about 35 miles (55
Boswell, Carrier and a passenger in Carrier's car, were in critical condition Thursday at hospitals.
Three passengers in Boswell's SUV were killed. Candice Dunn, 35, was returning home from a state Corrections Department banquet where she was celebrated as parole/probation agent of the year. Her mother, Linda Hurley, 69, and Hurley's boyfriend, Jerome Tortomasi, 73, also died, according to the Livingston Daily Press & Argus.
Dunn was Boswell's girlfriend, the newspaper said.
Justin Henderson, 20, and Preston Wetzel, 24, also were killed. They were passengers in Carrier's car.
___
Information from: The Detroit News, http://detnews.com/